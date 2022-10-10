NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators and Alex DeBrincat

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Last Stop: Hamilton, on Ottawa Senators pending UFA Alex DeBrincat.

“Well, we should just mention it because there’s a report that they were talking deeply. I don’t know how far along it is.

The one is that unlike Stutzle and Tkachuk were restricted free agents, DeBrincat’s a UFA. He’s just getting there. I think he’s going to have a monster year. He’s making $9 million this year. His qualifying offer, like Robertson is $9 (million).

So, there really is no incentive for anyone to rush here cause you know he’s making nine this year and nine next year. So I don’t know how quickly this is going to happen. If he’s a great player and I think if you’re signing great players, you sign them for as long as you and as quick as you can as the price never goes down.

But, I think if you’re Ottawa, there is some reason to wait and look and see here how the marriage works too. I don’t know if anyone here is in a rush.”

Marek: “So here’s the thing about DeBrincat as well. You’re right, next two seasons is $18 million. You look at DeBrincat, he’s coming off a 41-goal campaign. Second time he’s done it in his career. Question becomes, can he do 50? Can he score 50 goals playing with Stutzle and Giroux? Can slide Batherson as well in a pinch. DJ Smith has that option.

I think the way it calculates Elliotte, if he can get off two more shots per game, he can get 50. Is there any reason to doubt Alex DeBrincat can score 50?”

Friedman: “No. I think he could. That power play is going to be killer.”

Marek: “Yes it is, and there’s going to be some long faces, some boo boo faces of players that don’t get on the first unit. Some real good players.”