NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators and Brady Tkachuk

Shawn Simpson: The Ottawa Senators have made it know that they have offered Brady Tkachuk an eight-year deal.

Have been told that Tkachuk loves it in Ottawa and would consider signing an eight-year deal. Money is what will determine that.

Believe the sides will keep working on trying to get a long-term deal worked out right up until training camp is about to start. If they don’t reach a long-term deal by then, they’ll quickly shift to a bridge deal.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Senators GM Pierre Dorion said on the Fan 590 yesterday that they are confident that they will have Brady Tkachuk signed before training camp opens later this month.

It’s believed the sides have been trying to hammer out a long-term deal that is similar to Thomas Chabot’s eight-year, $64 million contract. If they can’t get a long-term deal done before the start of camp they could switch gears to a shorter termed deal.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Senators and Brady Tkachuk still have just under two weeks to get a deal done before the start of training camp on September 22nd.

The Senators have spoken with Newport Sports several times and they continue to make progress.

“We’re not going to talk about it too much. We’ve had really positive talks,” Dorion told the station. “Are we confident (Tkachuk) will be signed by the time camp starts? Yes. These negotiations aren’t always easy and they take me a bit more time.”

Shawn Simpson: Brady Tkachuk is working out in St. Louis and is confused and frustrated at how things have played out.

There have been talks but they don’t seem to lead to much. Tkachuk feels that they haven’t really made an offer to him. had heard that this was the same for former Senator Dylan DeMelo when he and the Senators had been talking extension.

Shawn Simpson: Talked to DeMelo’s agent after the trade and he said that they had lots of talks with the Senators but never received a contract offer from them.

Shawn Simpson: There is still lots of time for the Senators and Tkachuk’s agents to work out a deal before training camp opens. It’s still a negotiation and a process. Doesn’t seem like they are close to reaching an agreement anytime soon.