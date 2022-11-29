NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators and unsigned RFA Alex Formenton

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Mark On, Mask Off – on the Ottawa Senators and RFA forward Alex Formenton.

Marek: “Speaking of this week. Decision time. Players need to be signed or they can not play in the league this season Elliotte.

Friedman: “Yes. Well, Alex Formenton is the one guy that this affects, of the Ottawa Senators. If he’s not signed by 5:00 PM Easter Time on Thursday, he can’t play.

I don’t know what’s going to happen here. Don’t think we’re going to get any clarity on the, what is or what is not the case with the 2018 World Junior team by Thursday.

So, I’m going to mention it because it’s a story this week, but I don’t want to guess. I don’t want to go anywhere I don’t know, and there’s a lot we don’t know here. This is something we’re going to watch out for but we’re not expecting any clarity into the investigations by Thursday.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: There are three options for the unsigned RFA Alex Formenton.

1. He works out a deal with the Senators before Thursday’s deadline.

2. The Seantors trade his rights and get something back. The 23-year-old had 18 goals and 14 assists in 79 games last season so there should be interest in him.

3. He signs in Europe somewhere are not working out a deal with the Senators, nor traded. He Senators would retain his rights.

The Senators and Formenton’s camp are not commenting.

Shawn Simpson: After talking to a couple of NHL people, it seems doubtful that any team would trade for Formenton before Thursday’s deadline.

Shawn Simpson: Formenton’s name is being linked to Europe. Could he be headed to the KHL?