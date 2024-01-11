NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators may need to clear cap room, and they’re looking for veterans

The Senators will need to create room to sign Shane Pinto

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: It’s believed that the Ottawa Senators will sign Shane Pinto close to qualifying offer of one-year at $874,125 as agent Lewis Gross knows he basically has no leverage.

Sources have said that the sides have talked about a longer-term deal but given their current salary cap situation that may not happen immediately.

When Pinto is ready to sign, they’ll need to move salary in a trade or by sending someone down.

Forward Mark Kastelic could be traded or sent to the minors if he doesn’t turn his game around.

The Ottawa Senators are looking for veterans, and Chris Tanev would fit the bill

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios has said he’d like to add some more veteran leadership to their roster, but that usually isn’t something easily done in-season without paying a high price.

One league executive on the Senators looking for veterans.

“A lot of veteran players are thinking about going to a team that’s going to contend for a Stanley Cup, they’re not thinking about going to Ottawa.”

GM Staios also doesn’t want to make a trade just for the sake of making a trade. He’s looking for someone that can play in their top-nine forward ground and maybe someone for the right side of their blueline.

Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev is someone that fits what the Senators would be looking for. It would make sense for the Senators to check in with Calgary. He does have a 10-team no-trade list. The Senators may want a contact extension in place, which would then increase the acquisition cost. There will be plenty of other teams interested in Tanev.