NHL Rumors: The Pain Of Pittsburgh And Kypreos Trade Board

The Nick Kypreos Trade Board 2.0

Nick Kypreos of SportsNet: The Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers have opened the door for quite a few teams to get back into the NHL playoff picture. This changed the NHL trade market considerably over the last month or so. As a result, some players, and even teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins teeter when they were almost projected out.

Now, the fact that certain players like Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller get discussed along with Brock Boeser indicates all one needs to know. Yes, there may be a long way to go to the March 7th trade deadline. However, the trade boards will keep changing. Even players like Brad Marchand are on the list along with Seth Jones, Martin Necas, and Mika Zibanejad.

People like Nazem Kadri to go elsewhere too and that is why he is on the list. Even at $7 million AAV and multiple years left on his deal, his age (34) is a reason why teams could get a chance to acquire him. Mario Ferraro and Rasmus Ristolainen will get interest and have term left on their contracts.

NHL Rumors: Dylan Cozens And Other Trade Possibilities

There are pros and cons to every deal. Sure, John Gibson even may get finally moved but likely it will not be to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh Penguins And What Could Be Next May Hurt More

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey NOW: Reality bites for the Pittsburgh Penguins and the playoffs could be out of the rearview once again this year. The frustration among players and coaches alike is clear, and rising. Now, the Penguins find themselves several points out of a wildcard spot and quite a few teams to hop past.

Granted, the aging superstars cannot save the day every day. Injuries and poor play are not helping. Dynamic players and production are needed and players like Brady Tkachuk are not walking through that door.

Players like Marcus Pettersson and even Erik Karlsson could be all but out the door. Karlsson is open to a deal if that is what Kyle Dubas needs to do. It is clear that Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin cannot carry this team. Malkin has aged before our eyes and Crosby can only do so much.

Several unrestricted free agents figure to be out the door come March 7th.

NHL Injuries: Do Not Expect John Gibson, Pittsburgh!

Consequently, John Gibson is not coming through that door either. As a matter of fact, Dubas stands a better chance of tearing down more than propping up the Pittsburgh Penguins.

