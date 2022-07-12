NHL Rumors: The Philadelphia Flyers are Trying to Trade James van Riemsdyk

Anthony SanFilippo: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher may not be willing to pay the price that teams are asking for them to take on James van Riemsdyk’s contract according to people inside and outside the Flyers organization.

Anthony SanFilippo: The Philadelphia Flyers have been working hard to try and move James van Riemsdyk’s contract.

The Flyers have been talking to a few teams about van Riemsdyk.

The Seattle Kraken are one of the teams they have talked to, and the Buffalo Sabres are another. The Sabres might be the best match.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Flyers will likely have to add a sweetener to a van Riemsdyk trade.

The Flyers have already paid out in a bonus, $1 million of his $5 million salary owned this year.

The Arizona Coyotes, Sabres and Kraken have been linked to JVR.

Mario Tirabassi: The Chicago Blackhawks acquiring van Riemsdyk makes some sense as they can then flip him at the trade deadline for more assets.

Anthony SanFilippo: What would the cost be for someone to trade van Riemsdyk’s contract? A high draft pick or prospect?

GM Chuck Fletcher hasn’t wanted to part with a big asset to move him so far. But what if it meant they’d have room to sign Johnny Gaudreau?