NHL Rumors: The Pittsburgh Penguins and Pending UFA Evgeni Malkin
Rob Rossi of The Athletic: Have heard that the Pittsburgh Penguins made a three and four-year contract offer to Malkin with an AAV at around $5 million per season.

Would put it at 50-50 on Malkin returning.

Sources that are close to Malkin feel that “it doesn’t seem like (the Penguins) really want him.”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Pittsburgh Penguins and Evgeni Malkin may have discussed a three-year deal but the sides are far, far apart on the money.

Pens Inside Scoop: Evgeni Malkin: “I read today, it’s a Russian newspaper, they say my hometown offered (a contract) to me. it’s not true. I want to stay here, I want to play in the NHL. Lots of news around right now, but I hope I stay here. I hope I retire here.”

Pittsburgh Penguins: Malkin: “I love this city and I love these fans so much. If this team wants new blood and young guys and they say to me to move on, we will see… I believe in my agent and I trust him. I want to stay here. I want to play in the NHL… I hope I stay here. I hope I retire here.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Malkin: “I believe I am still a good player and I believe good players sign good contracts. I hope we sign a good deal. I only can say right now I want to play like 3 or 4 years. Money is not a big deal, but I have family, I have parents, I want a good future for them.”

Mike DeFabo: Malkin: “It’s business. I’m ready both ways. If I stay, I’d be so much happy. But if not? Okay, move my family to another city and hope I play my best hockey.”

 