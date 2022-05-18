NHL Rumors: The Pittsburgh Penguins and Pending UFA Evgeni Malkin

Rob Rossi of The Athletic: Have heard that the Pittsburgh Penguins made a three and four-year contract offer to Malkin with an AAV at around $5 million per season.

Would put it at 50-50 on Malkin returning.

Sources that are close to Malkin feel that “it doesn’t seem like (the Penguins) really want him.”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Pittsburgh Penguins and Evgeni Malkin may have discussed a three-year deal but the sides are far, far apart on the money.

Pens Inside Scoop: Evgeni Malkin: “I read today, it’s a Russian newspaper, they say my hometown offered (a contract) to me. it’s not true. I want to stay here, I want to play in the NHL. Lots of news around right now, but I hope I stay here. I hope I retire here.”

Pittsburgh Penguins: Malkin: “I love this city and I love these fans so much. If this team wants new blood and young guys and they say to me to move on, we will see… I believe in my agent and I trust him. I want to stay here. I want to play in the NHL… I hope I stay here. I hope I retire here.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Malkin: “I believe I am still a good player and I believe good players sign good contracts. I hope we sign a good deal. I only can say right now I want to play like 3 or 4 years. Money is not a big deal, but I have family, I have parents, I want a good future for them.”

Mike DeFabo: Malkin: “It’s business. I’m ready both ways. If I stay, I’d be so much happy. But if not? Okay, move my family to another city and hope I play my best hockey.”

Evgeni Malkin is still pretty good player. He missed some games, that's very likely why his overall value is not so high. As we said, the Penguins have a chance to make another deep run when Crosby is playing still on elite level and Malkin is still really great 2C.




