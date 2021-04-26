NHL Rumors: The Seattle Kraken Could Have Some Teams Calling For Side Deals

Pierre LeBrun and Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic: After speaking to some sources, there are a few teams that could be looking to make side deals with the Seattle Kraken ahead of the expansion draft.

Carolina Hurricanes – The Hurricanes and Dougie Hamilton have halted talks until after the season. If Hamilton is re-signed before the expansion draft (doesn’t make sense for them to do now) it could complicate things for the Canes. Could the Kraken sign Hamilton during their interview window? The Hurricanes likely wouldn’t send the Kraken an asset to not select Brady Skjei, and with three years at $5.25 million per, the Kraken may not be interested. – LeBrun

Colorado Avalanche – The Avs think they can get Erik Johnson to waive his no-movement clause so they could protect Devon Toews. The 7-3-1 format means they would expose defenseman Ryan Graves. The eight-skater format leaves Jacob MacDonald exposed. Forwards who could be exposed include Andre Burakovsky, Joonas Donskoi or Valeri Nichushkin. – Clark

Edmonton Oilers – The Oilers don’t think they’ll need to make a side deal with the Kraken. With Oscar Klefbom‘s injury, the Kraken may not be interested if left unprotected. They will likely lose one of their defensemen. If they re-sign pending UFAs Tyson Barrie and Adam Larsson before the draft, and if Klefbom is healthy, they could look a side deal. – Clark

Florida Panthers – Will the Kraken be interested in pending UFA goaltender Chris Driedger? Do they convince the Panthers to sign him, and then draft him? Do they speak with Driedger during the interview period and look to sign for the draft? Or do they wait until July 28th? Could the Kraken take a Panthers defenseman and sign Driedger? – LeBrun

Minnesota Wild – Will the Wild ask some of their players to waive their no-movement clauses? Matt Dumba and Jordan Greenway could potentially be left exposed. Cam Talbot and Carson Soucy would be available. The Wild may want to talk with the Kraken. – Clark

Tampa Bay Lightning – The Lightning and Kraken will talk at some point as the Lightning have cap issues. Washington native Tyler Johnson will be brought up. Can the Kraken get a 2022 first-round pick or maybe Alex Killorn and select Johnson. Do the Kraken ask for Ondrej Palat (NTC) or Erik Cernak? – LeBrun