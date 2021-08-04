NHL Rumors: The Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Arizona Coyotes

Likely Palat’s last year with the Lightning, but maybe not Stamkos’

Joe Smith of The Athletic: (mailbag) It’s hard to see the Tampa Bay Lightning being able to re-sign the 30-year old Ondrej Palat when his contract expires after this season. He has a year left at $5.3 million. He may not get that much on the open market, but he’d have to be willing to give the Lightning a huge deal for him to return.

The Lightning didn’t seem to have any issues signing RFAs Alex Barre-Boulet, Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk and Cal Foote. Ross Colton has filed for salary arbitration and could be their third-line center next year or slot in beside Anthony Cirelli and Alex Killorn.

Pat Maroon, Pierre Edouard Bellemare and Corey Perry could make up the Lightning’s fourth line.

Brayden Point‘s $9.5 million salary cap that kicks after next season doesn’t mean that Steven Stamkos will be traded. Stamkos has a no-movement and is under contract through 2023-24 with an $8.5 million cap hit. He controls where he plays. Pierre LeBrun reported that Stamkos said no last offseason when he was approached about waiving his NMC.

Kessel won’t be an easy move and it will take a big offer for Dvorak

Craig Morgan of AZ Coyotes Insider: Multiple sources have said that Phil Kessel‘s camp may have requested a trade before the start of next season. There was some thought that the Arizona Coyotes could hold on to him and then trade him at the NHL trade deadline.

Kessel would be open to playing for the Vegas Golden Knights but they are not interested. There may not be a lot of trade interest in Kessel

It would take a big offer like a couple of good prospects or a prospect and a first for the Coyotes to trade forward Christian Dvorak. Interested teams could be the Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and Chicago Blackhawks.