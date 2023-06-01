NHL Rumors: The Top Unrestricted Free Agents

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: A look at the top 12 unrestricted free agents.

1. Dmitry Orlov – Defense – Boston Bruins – Will likely get the biggest deal among UFA defensemen. The Los Angeles Kings, Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets could be among the teams that should be interested.

2. Ryan O’Reilly – Center – Toronto Maple Leafs – O’Reilly said he’d be open to re-signing wit the Maple Leafs but there is so much uncertainty and not a lot of cap space.

3. Patrick Kane – Right Wing – Detroit Red Wings – Dealt with hip issues. Open to remaining in New York but they have cap issues. There will always be the Buffalo Sabres speculation.

4. Matt Dumba – Defense – Minnesota Wild – The Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators were among the teams that kicked tires at the trade deadline.

5. Vladimir Tarasenko – Right Wing – New York Rangers – The Rangers don’t have the money to re-sign him. He’ll be looking for a long-term deal.

6. Patrice Bergeron – Center – Boston Bruins – Does he have one more year left?

7. Tyler Bertuzzi – Wing – Boston Bruins – Could he look for six years at $6 million per? A mutual interest in Boston but can the money work?

8. Alex Killorn – Wing – Tampa Bay Lightning – Does he take less to remain in Tampa or does he go for one more big contract?

9. Michael Bunting – Left Wing – Toronto Maple Leafs – Seems like a long shot now that he’ll be back with the Maple Leafs next season.

10. Shayne Gostisbehere – Defense – Carolina Hurricanes – Puck-moving defensemen will always generate interest.

11. Max Domi – Center/Left Wing – Dallas Stars – The Chicago Blackhawks would like to have him back.

12. Tristan Jarry – Goaltender – Pittsburgh Penguins – Will the new Pittsburgh Penguins GM want to re-sign him?

