NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs and Rasmus Sandin

“I’m not certain he’ll sign before training camp, and I think what’s interesting. There’s two things that stand out about this negotiation.

First of all, Rasmus Sandin has played 80-odd NHL games. He’s still not a proven commodity in the NHL. A lot of that isn’t his fault. There’s pandemics and injuries. If we’d had seen his first three years as a pro in North America at what we call normal, he’s probably played more. He’s probably more established but it’s just the way circumstances have played out kind in the world. We’ve had a shortened season and all that.

He has a same defenseman on the same team has already signed a $1.4 million extension in Timothy Liljegren, and they have similar numbers.

And then the third one is more interpersonal but Rasmus Sandin agent is the same agent that represented William Nylander. And Kyle Dubas was the GM during those talks.

So these sides have been through this, albeit again, Nylander was a different kind of negotiation and he ended up signing for pretty big money. I think Sandin’s next contract will be more modest just cause of where he’s at but the same people are going down the same road with discussions, and so, each will have in their mind what was happening back then a certain point.

I think it will be interesting to see how that unfolds. Sandin has a lot of belief in himself, as I think he should. He’s shown a lot in his career but he’s still got to take the next step in the NHL. And he wants a certain number in his mind.

So, I’m not certain how that will be resolved but I would say it’s at least possible he’s missing the start of camp because I think that both sides have an understanding about where this goes.

And so, we’ll get a better sense here, but look, the other thing that happens is a lot of players are starting to fly over to their cities now and like doing the informal skates with teammates. I mean I wouldn’t think you’ll see Rasmus Sandin in Toronto until there’s a contract done. We’ll just see how it goes but I’m not certain he’ll be there for Day 1 of camp.

That much, in a city like Toronto or Montreal, a player that doesn’t show up for Day 1 of camp is a major story right? And so the teams would like to avoid that. The teams would like to have you talking about all the good things that are coming or the new players on the team and all that, but that would be a dominant storyline if he wasn’t there. And so I think the agents understand that.

So that’s part of the dance that’s being orchestrated right now I would think with probably the situation and also Sandin. And right now no one’s really talking about it all. I don’t think there’s a whole lot to talk about. In these next two to three weeks, it’s gonna, the discussion will ramp up. I think the negotiations will as well.”