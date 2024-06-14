NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs Could Be Targeting Two UFA Defensemen

Leafs Morning Take: Elliotte Friedman on the Leafs Morning Take with Nick Alberga and Jay Rosehill on the Toronto Maple Leafs potential free agent targets. The Leafs might be after two UFA defensemen.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Alberga: “Lastly, just to wrap, just to tie in. Your latest on Bertuzzi and Domi and who do you think they’ll look to target and free agency as well?”

Friedman: A D(efense). I think they’re, like I think some of the guys they like. I think they like Zadorov. I think they like Tanev. I think they like Montour. I think, there’s probably a couple other guys I’m missing.”

Alberga: “(Brett) Pesce.”

Friedman: “Pesce, yes I do think.”

Alberga: “(Sean) Walker.”

Friedman: “Walker. Yes. I think they like all of these guys.

And like, I had guys tell me the Leafs are gonna try to get two of these guys. Now Zadorov I think it’s likely hits the market but I think there’s gonna be competition.

Tanev, I know Dallas wants to try to keep him but I have heard the offers out there are going to be high. Ottawa people are looking at Ottawa might do something for Tanev. So that I think is going to be a big deal.

You know, there was a time this year where I thought for sure Montour was going to hit the market. I’m, there, there’s noise being made down here that Florida is going to try to find a way to keep him. I don’t think that’s going to be easy, but I think they’re going to try.

Walker there’ll be a ton of interest. Pesce, Pesce was looking for six times six, which is what Carolina didn’t want to do. I think they were more comfortable in the five by five range.

But you know, I did have people say to me, they think Toronto is going to go out to try to get two really good defenseman in the UFA market and they’re going to be a force when it comes to some of those names.”