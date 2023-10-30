NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs Defense Is Something To Keep An Eye On

TSN: Darren Dreger when asked about the Toronto Maple Leafs blue line and where it could be headed with the injuries.

Host: “Dregs, the Maple Leafs lose another defenseman on Saturday. We saw (Jake) McCabe leave the game in Dallas. Sheldon Keefe said they’re lucky it’s not going to be nothing that’s going to keep him too long. We see Timothy Liljgren leave the game midway through that game.

And early on this Maple Leafs defense that a lot of people have questions about is being tested. What can you tell us about, you know, the Liljgren injury if you know anything, or even you know an update on Conor Timmins, who is a guy that could be coming back into this lineup and filling in for an injury?

Dreger: “Yeah, I mean, I don’t know timelines, and, you know, with, with most NHL clubs, they’ll give you the day-to-day reference. Or if it’s week to week, you know that it’s more severe than that.

I have not checked on Conor Timmons, but it’s on the list because he’s been out for a while now, and he had a real good training camp as we recall.

And you know, that then kind of, kind of fueled some speculation. What would Brad Treliving do if all of a sudden now he’s got seven, eight legit NHL defenseman because of how well Conor Timmons play? So he’s going to be in the mix.

And not that, that Fraser Minton should have gotten more of a look from the Maple Leafs, I mean, he was sitting in the press box and they wanted to get him to the road trip so that he had that full-on experience. But it was also somewhat expedited I would say by injury, right?

And Toronto as a cap team and bringing players up can be challenging from Toronto Marlies because of that, so they needed that spot in order to, to recall player from Marlies.

So, yeah, I mean, it’s an area collectively and whether it’s Connor Timmons, or (William) Langesson or somebody else, you know, we’re, we’re gonna watch that position I think pretty closely until Brad Treliving feels like he has to do something. Maybe a player is available. There’s some sort of trade fit. It’s too early for that.

But we’re gonna watch that position carefully. And if it doesn’t happen before March eighth, the trade deadline, then I think that’s going to be a hot topic for the Maple Leafs because it does feel like it’s an area that might have to get bolstered by a trade.”