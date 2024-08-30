NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs Left Wing Depth Depends on What Happens with Nick Robertson

TSN: Chris Johnston on the 1st Up show on TSN 590 radio on the rumors surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs, their depth at left wing and Nick Robertson.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Aaron Korolnek: “I wanted to ask you to begin these rumors around the Toronto Maple Leafs who are considering options at left wing. And we know it’s (Matthew) Knies, and (Bobby) McMann, and maybe some combination of (Max) Domi and (Pontus) Holmberg, Connor Dewar, maybe Easton Cowan can factor in there.

What have you heard with respect to the Toronto Maple Leafs and their pursuit of left wing depth?

Johnston: “Well I think, you know, obviously, at this stage of the summer, you know, the Leafs are still working through what happens with Nick Robertson, who you didn’t mention. But, but he, you know, there’s a pretty clear path for him to be part of the mix at left wing. To potentially have a role, you know, that exceeds what he’s had in the past.

But, you know, at this stage, Nick Robertson doesn’t seem inclined to sign in Toronto, and, you know, is sticking to the idea that he’d like to play somewhere else. And so I think they have to kind of sort that out first or as part of this.

So, you know, it’s not as though there are, you know, five or six high-quality players out there that, that could play that position, that can be signed. But I think that, you know, obviously the organization recognizes it’s an area that, you know, they’re going to have to, you know, address, especially if Robertson isn’t part of the plans.

But, you know, we’ve had lots of players in the past, but not always publicly, you know, think that their their time’s up with an organization, you know, have these kind of requests, and it doesn’t always lead to a parting of the ways.

And so I think that’s probably the first thing that needs to be sorted out as part of figuring out, you know, what that left side is going to look like, you know, come training camp in the start of the year.

Carlo Colaiacovo: “So sorry, CJ, can you elaborate on that a little bit. So Nick Robertson isn’t traded and he’s not signed, do you see a scenario where he doesn’t report to camp?

I mean, just recently, we saw (Yaroslav) Askerov, the goalie in Nashville demand a trade, and then we see Barry Trotz come out and say, ‘No, we don’t care what he’s going to say, he’s going to report the camp,’ and then a couple days later, he’s traded.

How do you actually expect this Robertson situation to play out? Does he hold out or does he get traded?

Johnston: “You know, it’s, it’s a tough one to say. I mean, really, it really comes down to the player ultimately. Does the player have the desired or the, the ability to stick to a trade request? Or, you know, as it gets closer to camp, and if the Leafs decide not to trade them, or they can’t find one, a move that makes sense. You know, Is he really going to sit out?

I don’t know how Nick and you know, will respond in this situation. And I think it’s almost hard to know until you get to the defining moments. But let’s, let’s (dig out?) a little bit. I mean, Nick Robertson’s 22 years old. The Leafs have changed head coaches.

You know, part of, I think it’s the satisfaction or, you know what he’s concerned about his role over the last couple of years, that he’s been yo-yo’ed, a little bit. Obviously, a big part of that is that he’s been injured, a couple different significant injuries in recent seasons.

But, you know, this year he would need waivers. So it’s not as though he’s going to be sent to the minors I wouldn’t think. He’s got a chance to, you know, play for a new coach and, and the Leafs don’t have as many players ahead of him on the depth chart as they’ve had.

So, you know, I think there’s, there’s definitely a path to and a real one, not, not just, you know, lip service, for him to have a bigger role. And so ultimately, we got to see what they decide.

But you know, he had a pretty good year last year, 14 goals, 13 of them at even strength, for someone who played, you know, nine or 10 minutes a night and didn’t play all 82 games, I think there’s some promise there for him.

But that being said, you know, I don’t know if there’s a lot of teams banging down the door to, to pay him some exorbitant sum of money. So, you know really, I think it makes the most sense for the Leafs to keep him. But you know, at a certain point, obviously, that would require Nick to sign a contract and be willing to come to camp. S

o you know, it’s going to be a story that probably will gain in significance here as we get to mid-September and see really, you know, is he going to stick to his guns, or, ultimately, is he going to decide it’s best for him to continue his career in Toronto and just see how things go? And maybe that, maybe they make an agreement, a side agreement, okay, sign this deal one year, deal maybe. And if it’s not working at a certain point, we will move you.

But you know, this is, and I don’t know how it’s going to play out is really what I’m saying, but I do think, you know, it makes a of sense from his end and the Leafs end to ultimately end up together. I just, you know, I don’t know if that’s going to happen or not.”