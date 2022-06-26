NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks and J.T. Miller

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show about the Vancouver Canucks and J.T. Miller.

“The other one I wanted to mention was J.T. Miller in Vancouver. And Nick had a story today that they’re fielding offers.

I just don’t understand. There were some people who were kind of surprised. I don’t understand how anybody can think it isn’t going that way.

It’s going to be a hard deal to get done. I think there’s going to be a lot interest. Whether a team wants to sign Miller or not. He’s coming off a hell of year and I think were all pretty much under the opinion, as if Miller continues to ask for as big as possible contract, and why shouldn’t he, after the season he just had, it’s probably not going to be in Vancouver.

Now, I mentioned early this week about Washington. I think Washington’s going to be facinating now that Backstrom is out here and what that’s going to mean for them and their plan.

I think there is quite a few teams kicking around Miller, and I just don’t understand why at this point anyone would be surprised that Vancouver’s talking to other teams about him. Cause it, baring a change in philosophy either way, I thikn most of us right now don’t think there will be, I just doesn’t seem that what was a really good marriage, is going to be able to last.”

Marek:

“I share the same view as you do. Which is, I refuse to believe that this team, or any team for that matter, wouldn’t have a backup plan should they be unable to sign a player.

Especially right now when the Vancouver Canucks, what have we been saying from day one about Vancouver? What’s job number one for Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin? Cap Space. Job number one, get space. Get flexibility so they can start to put together what this next version of the Canucks is going to look like.

I don’t know why people reacted to it the way that they did.

Listen, this name was out there. Teams were talking and inquiring about J.T. Miller at trade deadline. Why should now be any different?”