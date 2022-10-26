NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks, and the World Cup of Hockey

The Canucks think it’s still early, but …..

TSN: Darren Dreger notes that finding the right answers and fixing the Vancouver Canucks issues isn’t a simple thing to do. They believe that it’s still too early in the season to make drastic changes but it’s getting close to everything being put on the table.

“So what does that mean, and what does that look like? Well, let’s start with a hefty renovation. That means moving out players, maybe key players, collecting draft picks, knowing that there is a very good draft looming in 2023.

You’ve got the possibility of trying to make, maybe, a shorter-term fix and add a trade. But there’s certainly no guarantee that that player, the right player, is going to be available in a timely enough fashion.

And then perhaps most appealing to Canucks fans because of how sour they are is the firing of the coach. Again, not quite there, but it’s headed in one of those three directions. Tough spot for Bruce Boudreau and the Canucks management.”

The World Cup of Hockey and what to do about Russia

TSN: Pierre LeBrun says that the NHL, NHLPA, IIHF, and some countries’ federations will meet in Finland when the Avalanche and Blue Jackets play there on November 4th and 5th. A World Cup of Hockey potentially in February of 2024, though it could get delayed, is one thing that will be talked as well as what to do about Russia.

“You know, Gary Bettman and Bill Daly last week after the Board of Governors meeting when I was there, you know, they hinted that, you know, maybe the idea of delaying this tournament is on the table now. And I’ve talked with other people today, and I think it’s something that other stakeholders have also talked about.

The bottom line is, there are still outstanding issues with the IIHF that have not been addressed and of course, the elephant in the room and Bill Daly and Gary Bettman talking about (it) last week – what to do with Russia?

There are other countries who don’t want Russia to play in that tournament because of the war in Ukraine. It’s a real difficult issue for the NHL (and) NHLPA to address so we’ll see where this goes. But the idea of delaying the World Cup of Hockey to me has a little more legs now than it did perhaps a month ago.”