NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks are going to need Luke Schenn next year

Sekeres and Price: Darren Dreger on the Sekeres and Price show on Vancouver Canucks pending UFA defenseman Luke Schenn.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Sekeres: “What do you think he’s worth Dregs? Do you think he could fetch a first or second-round pick and do you think, are you believing any of this talk about re-signing with Vancouver?”

Dreger: “I believe in the re-sign story. I do. Only because I’ve had communication with management, not recently but historically, specifically about Luke Schenn.

I’ll remind you guys when we were talking recently about the latest round of, is Bruce Boudreau going to make it? Should he be fired? When is he going to be fired? All of that. One of the main reasons for change when you look at the lack of structure and all that, which was finger-pointing at the head coach is the team concept that management is so fixated on.

So if you’ve really bought into team concept and developing young players the right way, then you want to make sure they continue to be surrounded by top notch characters. And that is what Luke Schenn is.

So I think the investment in keeping Luke Schenn on a shorter term outvalues whatever you’re going to get back. Unless somebody, hey, I don’t think they get a first-round draft pick for Luke Schenn. If somebody is offering a first-round draft pick for Luke Schenn. I love the man. Think he’s a terrific player. He’s a throw back, we’ve seen it time and time again.

He was on the scrap heap. He litterally was not that long ago and now were talking about a first- or second-round draft pick? That has to be considered but given the state where the Canucks are. Where they seems themselves getting to in the near future, as early as next season provided that the road map and everything that I expect this team is going to go through the remainder of the season stays the same, they’re going to need Luke Schenn next year.

Ben Hankinson: (on his below tweet) “I thought this was an interesting read on Luke and his value, NOT at all promoting a trade, he loves playing in Vancouver!”