NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks are looking to make some moves

Donnie & Dhali: Don Taylor and Rick Dhaliwal on the Vancouver Canucks looking to make some moves, and looking at the right side.

Dhaliwal: “The other thing we wanted to bring up regarding the Canucks is some information that you’ve got from your various sources regarding the possibility of the Canucks making some moves.

Let’s start where everybody starts with the Canucks these days, and what Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin have talked about a lot, and that’s grabbing a defense, but particularly one on the right side. Let’s talk about Chris Tanev.”

Dhaliwal: “Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov. These guys aren’t going to be cheap.

Taylor: “Zadorov’s a lefty.”

Dhaliwal: “I know but listen, Donnie, they’re after him. They like them. I’m telling you, they can move (Carson) Soucy and (Ian) Cole to the right side is that, that’s a possibility.”

Taylor: “How long have they been saying that?”

Dhaliwal: “I know.”

Taylor: “We haven’t seen it yet, and they’ve been successful.

Dhaliwal: “Yeah. Okay. So let me get let me start by saying this, as I reported last week, the Canucks are trying to upgrade their defense but it’s not easy, folks. Right-shot D are expensive and we know they’re expensive in the city because what the Canucks paid for (Filip) Hronek.

Getting Zadorov or Tanev out of Calgary won’t be cheap, Don, you know that. Canucks like both players. There’s still a very, very high interest in Ethan Bear still. So there’s that, that’s a possibility still. Teams want a sweetener from Vancouver but the Canucks are saying right now, no sweeteners, no sweeteners.

So when you look at the right side, Don, you know Hronek and Myers are in contract years. Despite all the negativity around Myers over the course of his stay in Vancouver, I’ve been told that he absolutely loves it in the city. And I’ve been told …:

Taylor: “Lives in Kelowna.

Dhaliwal: “Lives in Kelowna. Loves the province, loves city. And I’ve been told that 100% he doesn’t want to go anywhere and his agent is J.P. Berry and if the Canucks ever pick up the phone and call JP. Now you’re going to all freak out about Myers. Let me tell you about Myers. When they reduced his minutes, remember the two games 13

Taylor: “After the Tampa Bay game. He had a real tough time at Tampa Bay. Remember he bowled over (Elias) Patterson, led to a goal. There was a giveaway.”

Dhaliwal: “With this team, if he’s in the third pair at a lower number and this coaching staff, the Foote’s and the Gonchar’s are helping him. Would he not make sense Donnie at a lower number, low term, third pair, less minutes? Think about it.

If they can’t, if they can’t address the right side, either at the trade deadline or heading into UFA, maybe, maybe you do it.

Taylor: “Oh, and we should mention that, the situation with Tanev, Zadorov, they are both going, are to be scheduled to be unrestricted free agents. Three-quarters of the Calgary roster.

