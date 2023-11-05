NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks Are Working The Phones Trying to Improve Their Roster

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal on the Vancouver Canucks working the phones.



Taylor: “Meantime, Rick, you’ve been phoning people, and your understanding is that the Canucks are being aggressive in maybe trying to supplement this group, which has been pretty impressive so far.

Dhaliwal: “You just said that when you talked about the Seahawks, you nailed it. They are 5-2, the Seahawks, right? And they, they just added a All-Star, All-Pro, defensive lineman and their coach said, we’re, we’re rewarding these guys. You nailed it.

That’s what the Canucks management is doing right now. They believe in this team. I’m hearing the Canucks would like to add. They’re trying to get better. It’s not easy in a capped out NHL.

I’m not saying anything’s imminent, but I am saying they are working the phones big time. 5-2-1 start. If you can make some moves right now to improve the roster, Donnie, why not? You know what? The management’s obviously pretty impressed with this 5-2-1 start. Just leave it at this. They’re working the phones.”

Sekeres and Price: Matt Sekeres and Blake Price on if the Vancouver Canucks should consider bringing back defenseman Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev.



Sekeres: “Trouble in Calgary where reports surfacing that all negotiations are paused on extensions for all their UFA’s.

Blake, are we bringing Chris Tanev home?

Price: “I mean, it’s just connecting of dots at this point but when something like that makes sense for the Vancouver Canucks, it absolutely would.

The only problem I see with this is, you have to, it’s the Calgary Flames folks. Like they’re gonna have to come away with that as a victory in their eyes, in that trade. And do you want to risk the Canucks consummating that kind of a deal?”