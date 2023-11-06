NHL News and Injuries: Flames, Islanders, Blackhawks, Devils, Rangers, and Maple Leafs

Andrew Mangiapane suspended

NHL Player Safety: Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane has been suspended for one game for cross-checking Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann.

Mathew Barzal fined

NHL Player Safety: New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal has been fined $5,000 for high-signing Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic returned to the lineup last night. He had been in concussion protocol.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Jack Hughes is out week-to-week.

Amanda Stein : Hughes is back in New Jersey and will visit with ‘team athlete care staff.’

: Hughes is back in New Jersey and will visit with ‘team athlete care staff.’ Greg Whyshynski: “ Although Jack Hughes has been officially designated as “week to week” with an upper-body injury, multiple people around the @NJDevils

Arthur Staple: New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is day-to-day.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe took part in practice yesterday.

David Alter of The Hockey News: Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano missed practice but it was more for rest and not an injury or maintenance.

“I’d call it a recovery day more than a maintenance day,” Keefe said of Giordano. “Nothing to do with any sort of injury. It’s just managing his workload and we’re going to need him a lot again tomorrow. He loves his morning skates and we won’t have one. He’d probably want both so we gave him one off today.”

McCabe practiced with the team yesterday for the first time since his injury and Keefe won’t know if he can play tonight until after their morning skate or closer to game time.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs defenseman Conor Timmins (lower-body) was on the ice before practice yesterday.