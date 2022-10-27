NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks, Ethan Bear, and Nils Hoglander

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal on the Vancouver Canucks being interested in Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Ethan Bear and the future of Canucks forward Nils Hoglander.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“There’s a rumor going around that Ethan Bear is close to being traded. The Carolina defenseman can’t get into Rod Brind’Amour’s lineup.

I believe the Canucks are still trying acquire Bear. He falls into that category, 26 and younger, right-shot D. Canucks like this player. He hasn’t played. He’d need two to three weeks to get into game shape.

All injuries are hurting the Canucks flexibility right now to make trades. Six guys on the injured list is not helping them to make trades, but they are in on Bear. They’re open to trades but it’s hard with some of their bad contracts. We’ve talked about bad contracts have killed this team for years. It continues to be a big wart.

Donnie: “Well you could argue that they’ve come up with two recently with Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller.”

Dhaliwal: “That’s you. Vultures are out right now around the league, trying to get the Canucks young players. The preference right now, was told this morning, is to not move Hoglander. Because Hoglander’s name is popping up and I was told morning, the keyword, the preference is not to move Hoglander.

Donnie: “Can I connect some dots here? There is also a report that the Carolina Hurricanes have been or were interested in Hoglander. So would a Hoglander – Bear trade be a possibility?

Dhaliwal: “Well, I was told that a few days ago that they do not move Hoglander, and I was told morning that the preference is to not move Hoglander. So you put two and two together there.

Donnie: “Can I stop you again? I know you’re excited, you’re pumped up, we all are. But Ethan Bear would be another fringe move and I just wonder how well, that nothing against Ethan Bear,

Dhaliwal: “It’s something. It’s something, Don.”

Donnie: “People want a big move.”

Dhaliwal: “I know they want a big move and I asked about major changes and the Canucks are at this subjectively. Don’t get the sense a panic move is coming. Wins and losses to factor in Donnie to the mindset of the organization but it’s not everything.