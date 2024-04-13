NHL Rumors: The Vegas Golden Knights Running Out of Projected Cap Space for Next Year

The Vegas Golden Knights likely won’t have the cap space for some of their free agents

Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal: At the trade deadline many didn’t think the Vegas Golden Knights would be in the market for a defenseman. Instead, they trade for defenseman Noah Hanifin and signed him to a seven-year contract extension on Thursday at a $7.35 million cap hit.

The Golden Knights have eight forwards, seven defensemen and two goalies under contract for next year with about $7.59 million in projected cap space. This is assuming Robin Lehner remains on the LTIR.

They have pending UFAs Jonathan Marchessault, Chandler Stephenson, William Carrier, Michael Amadio, Anthony Mantha and Alec Martinez. Pavel Dorofeyev and Kaedan Korzcak are RFAs.

It’s ard to see them having the room for Marchessault. Hanifin re-signing likely means Martinez won’t be back. The acquisition of Tomas Hertl likely means Stephenson won’t be back.

TSN: Earlier this season the Calgary Flames and Noah Hanifin had discussed an eight-year deal in the $7.5 million per season range and many didn’t think he’d get real close to that anywhere else according to Chris Johnston.

“When the trade was made, that brought him to Vegas at the deadline, there was no assurances at that point he would re-sign with the Golden Knights but he’s enjoyed his time there.

It’s a tax-free state, great weather, a team that’s going to be in the mix to chase a Stanley Cup over the life of this deal. And it ultimately ends up at the same sort of money, in fact, a little bit more when you factor in the taxes that he would get in Calgary. So it got done pretty quickly here and was finalized on Wednesday night.”