NHL Rumors: The Winnipeg Jets and Patrik Laine

Paul Friesen of the Winnipeg Sun: Back in October Patrik Laine’s agent said that it would be in the best interest of everyone if Laine was playing elsewhere. Laine said yesterday that he’s not in charge of what “other people” are saying.

“I’m here, aren’t I?” the 22-year-old began. “That’s the only thing I’m worried about right now. I’m not in charge of what other people are saying. I don’t worry about that stuff. Even Wayne Gretzky got traded. People get traded all the time. “I don’t pay attention to that stuff.”

Laine is in charge though as it came from his agents Mike Liut and Andy Scott.

He wasn’t expected to be on the Winnipeg Jets media Zoom until later this week, and didn’t seem comfortable during the call.

When asked why he thinks a change of scenery would be good?

“I don’t know. I didn’t say it. I’m just here. I just want to play.”

Frank Seravalli of TSN: The Winnipeg Jets have had to deal with no shortage off-ice news over the past year involving Dustin Byfuglien, Jack Roslovic and Patrik Laine. Laine thinks they ‘well past’ things and won’t let it be a distraction.

“We’re not going to let that be a distraction,” Laine said. “I don’t want to be a distraction. I just want to play hard, as a team, as individuals, want to improve our game and try to play well this year.”

Laine wouldn’t say if he wants to be traded or if he endorsed Luit’s offseason comments.

“That’s not something I think about,” Laine said of a trade. “I just try to think about what’s going on today. I’m not worried about tomorrow. Right now, I’m here. I’m excited to play. I’m in good shape. I’m going to be a new player this year.”

Laine adds that it’s not even his call if he gets traded and they all he can do is work hard this season.