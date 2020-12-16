NHL Rumors: There Doesn’t Seem Like A Fit Between The Calgary Flames And Travis Hamonic

Sportsnet: The Big Show with Pat Steinberg, Will Nault and Peter Klein talking about free agent defenseman Travis Hamonic and if the Calgary Flames should consider bringing him back. Reports from TSN 1040 Vancouver that the Flames and Vancouver Canucks could be interested in Hamonic on a one-year, show-me deal.

Steinberg (I think) on if the Flames should look at re-signing Hamonic.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Generally, no I don’t think the Flames should be bringing back Travis Hamonic and that’s not a hard no, but ya know, depending on what a contract looks like, and looking at their cap situation, looking at their blue line situation right now, no I don’t think it’s a need right now that it’s a need the Calgary Flames really need to explore at this point. So my answer would generally be no, but second on that, this one feels more like an agent trying to drum up a little buzz for a client than anything else. Doing a little poking around today. It feels like this is more about getting another team in on the conversation so that maybe you can get some traction with other negotiations. Cause boys, all along we’ve heard Vancouver has been somewhat interested in Hamonic and the Flames haven’t really been tied to him at all. So that’s what this feels like to me. I’d still be very surprised Iike I have been all along. My opinion hasn’t really changed on the Hamonic front. I’d still be very surprised if he were to be back in a Flames jersey next year.”

Nault on his thoughts on Hamonic back to the Flames next season.

“I wouldn’t. I think a need for a change with this team is very apparent. We talked about that. I think they have done a nice job overhauling their back end as a result and I really just, I don’t sit here and not to call the report false, or call the reporting inaccurate, but I don’t believe there is a ton of interest from the Flames side of things. Especially when you consider their salary cap space. I understand the need to potentially add more depth on the right side, but knowing the cap situation the Flames are in. Knowing the fact that they have their own RFA to after, and I understand there is expanded rosters and the fact that you know three of these spots might not be counting against the cap and all that. But all that put into one, just the way things have trended in Calgary. The way we’ve been talking this offseason Pete, there was a clear need for a change, and I’m just, I’m not gonna sit here and be convinced that bringing Travis Hamonic back is good thing for the Calgary Flames. Not to trash the player or to speak ill about him because I think he’s fine, I think he does have a spot in the NHL somewhere. I just think the Flames are wanting to make a change on their back end. Wanting to overhaul that. They’ve done that and now it doesn’t make a lot of sense for me to go back and bring Hamonic in.”

Klein (I think) on the idea of bringing Hamonic back.