NHL Rumors: There is Real Pressure on William Nylander This Season

Onrait: “Is there real pressure on him going into the season or am I reading this incorrectly?

McLennan: “No. There’s pressure. Now the difference was he didn’t have a contract before. This time he actually does have a contract, so he’s going to be playing for another one.

So that’s the scenario here. The pressure on William Nylander is, how much do you want to get paid? How much do the Toronto Maple Leafs want to pay you and what is that look like?

But Nylander, yes, nothing seems to phase him. He’s a very poised individual on the ice, off the ice. But it comes down to dollars and sense here, and the pressure is, are you going to perform in a pressure cooker situation like the Toronto Maple Leafs. The expectations are high.

And if the ask is high, cause I’m not privy to the number, then you got to go out and earn that this season. And that is the challenge for William Nylander and his camp and Brad Treliving and his management group is to find a common denominator, a common ground to get a contract extension done.

But the pressure is certainly on William Nylander. He set the bar with 87 points, career high. Set the bar with 40 goals last season. If he follows it up with another monster season, then he’s going to be looking at a big number and they got to sort that out.

Certainly, the pressure is square on William Nylander but I think he relishes that. I think he wants that and the harder he works for that new contract, the better it is for the Toronto Maple Leafs organization.