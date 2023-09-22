NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild

Dawson Mercer Not Focuses on Contract Talks

Mike Morreale of NHL.com: Dawson Mercer when asked about wanting to remain a Devil (he becomes an RFA after this season): "I love it here. This is where I've been playing for 2 seasons, drafted by them. I call this home and it's a really special spot to play."

Sam Kasan: #NJDevils Mercer on his expiring contract: “I love it here. This is my home … that’s not a distraction. I don’t think about that when I come to the rink. I only think about helping my teams.”

Devils Working On Extending Head Coach Lindy Ruff Beyond This Season

Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald met with the media on Thursday and gave an update on Lindy Ruff’s contract as head not only for this season but the seasons to come.

Amanda Stein: Tom Fitzgerald says in his opening press conference that the team and Lindy Ruff are “working towards extending beyond this year.”

Ruff was already under contract for this year. #NJDevils

Fitzgerald prior to the offseason stated Ruff was coming back as head coach but there was no official announcement. Apparently Ruff exercised an option in his contract.

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: Nichols writes Ruff’s contract that he signed before the 19-20 season was set to expire on July 1st. Ruff had an option in there which he exercised for a fourth year as both sides are working on getting a new deal done.

Elias Petterson Focused on Playing Not His Contract

Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet: Elias Pettersson on his contract status: “It’s not a distraction. You guys make it a distraction. I’ve got one more year left. I’m happy now, but I just want to focus on the season, my teammates, and just come out with a good start with the team.”

Marc-Andre Fleury Will Decide on Retirement At The End Of The Season

Minnesota Wild: “I just told myself I would give myself the season. See how it goes, see how I feel physically, mentally, and if I still can stop the puck and just make a decision at the end,” he told the media Thursday. “I don’t want to think about it too much every game, you know, (like), ‘Oh, it’s going good, I’ll play again’ or ‘Oh, it’s going bad, I don’t want to play anymore.’

“There’ll be ups and downs this season. I just want to get through it and then make a decision at the end.”