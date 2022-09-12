NHL Rumors: Things to keep an eye on – MacKinnon, Flyers, and the Golden Knights

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman last week on the 32 Thoughts Podcast when asked if there are any other stories he’s keeping an eye on.

“Nathan MacKinnon, we talked about that one a couple of weeks ago that sounds like that is going to potentially be a very big number.

One of the other things I heard. Was talking to someone today, I think there is going to be some pressure in a few places early in the season.

And obviously, this will be something we talk about over the next couple of weeks, but I think there’s some teams that the way the year starts, if it gets off to a bad start, it has a chance not to be pretty in some places.

One thing I heard, there’s a lot of eyes on Philly this year. I heard those players were warned that you better show up ready for training camp this year. This is not going to be one of those things, and Tortorella is generally not known for it, but this is not going to be one of those situations where you’re going to be allowed to tip toe into camp.

I heard from one of the players that they were basically warned that if you’re not ready to go, you’re going to be left behind, and we will have no hesitation leaving people behind.

Marek:

“I wonder if one of those teams could also be Vegas. We all know how the season ended in Vegas last year and what that did within the organization and how everybody felt, from ownership all the way down.”