NHL Rumors: Toews, Drysdale, Senators, Hartman, Avalanche, Lightning, and the Canadiens

Quick hits on Devon Toews, Jamie Drysdale, Ottawa Senators, Ryan Hartman, Colorado Avalanche, and the Tampa Bay Lightning

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Devon Toews signing a contract extension with the Colorado Avalanche would happen in a perfect world. Toews is willing to give a bit of a deal but he has his limits. The Avs may want to do a five-year deal as they’re worried about his age (29). guesses an eight-year would cost between $7 and $8 million. Hard to guess what a five-year deal looks like.

There has been some progress made between the Anaheim Ducks and RFA defenseman Jamie Drysdale. The Ducks may be looking for term.

Believe the Ottawa Senators have spoken with the Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks about creating some cap space.

Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin and Ryan Hartman’s camp continue to work on an extension. The initial thought was a two-year deal but it could be longer now.

The Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning are in need of a goaltender to cover injuries. Teams are watching the waiver wire with potential candidates in Eric Comrie or Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Sabres), Alex Lyon or James Reimer (Red Wings), Cayden Primeau (Canadiens), Felix Sandstrom (Flyers) and Martin Jones (Maple Leafs).

One executive wondered if the Lightning would have an interest in Malcolm Subban (Blues) who was excellent against their AHL last season in the playoffs.

On Canadiens Mike Matheson and Cayden Primeau

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: (mailbag) If Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson continues to play well, could see them being more interested in re-signing him when his contract is up as opposed to trading him. (The 29-year-old has a $4.875 million cap hit through 2025-26).

Think that Cayden Primeau could make the Canadiens opening night roster but it’s not a guarantee. With the risk of losing him on waivers, they might want to keep three goalies for the short term. It’s not a long-term solution but they aren’t deep in net as an organization.