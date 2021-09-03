NHL Rumors: Tomas Hertl – Sharks, Senators and Canadiens

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl has a year left on his contract and he seems to have some doubts about things.

“I wonder if San Jose will want to re-sign me, and if I’ll want to stay there,” Hertl told iDNES.cz. “I don’t want to think about it so it doesn’t negatively affect me. I’ll start the season and see how it turns out.”

He’s indicated that there haven’t been any meaningful contract extension talks.

“I also haven’t gotten any indication that they would like me to stay. No one ever knows what the bosses are thinking. I’m trying not to think about it.”

If the Sharks decided to make him available, there would be plenty of interest.

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: A source on Hertl contract talks: “Nobody is talking to him yet.”

Ken Warren of the Ottawa Sun: Though it’s a longshot, Sharks center Tomas Hertl could be a welcomed addition to the Ottawa Senators if he’s made available.

The Senators have been in the market for a front-line center all offseason. Having Hertl and Joshua Norris would give them a nice one-two punch down the middle.

If the Montreal Canadiens don’t match the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet, they’ll gain an extra first- and third-round pick. Could they flip those two picks along with another asset or two to the Sharks for Hertl?

The Senators have some picks and a solid prospect base that they could offer a similar or better package to the Sharks than the Canadiens. If the Senators did try to trade for Hertl, they’d want to know if they could sign him to a long-term extension.

The Senators still need to sign RFAs Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson. Would the Senators be willing to have big contracts for Hertl, Tkachuk, Batherson, and Norris (RFA after next season)?