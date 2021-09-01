NHL Rumors: Tomas Hertl Somewhat Unhappy In San Jose

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: The San Jose Sharks still don’t know the outcome of the NHL’s investigation into the Evander Kane gambling allegations. There are some players who are hoping he’s not back next season.

Another issue facing the Sharks this offseason is Tomas Hertl, who is entering the final year of his deal. Will he want to sign a long-term contract extension?

The Sharks are going through a reset and are a few years away from challenging for the Cup. It makes sense for the Sharks and Hertl to wait it out a bit.

Hertl would be the Sharks’ best trade asset this season if they are looking to acquire more draft picks and prospects. If they made him available there would be plenty of interest.

Using the Max Pacioretty trade to the Vegas Golden Knights as a comparable, the Montreal Canadiens received Nick Suzuki and a first-round pick.

A contract extension comparable for Hertl could be Sean Couturier’s new contract with the Philadelphia Flyers – eight years and $62 million.

There has been no indication from anyone that Hertl is on the trade market.

There have been multiple sources saying that indicated that Hertl was one of the players who weren’t happy with the way the Sharks handle Kane’s antics last season. If Hertl doesn’t like how they address the team culture, he may not be interested in signing an extension with the Sharks.

It’s not known at this moment if the Sharks will be able to move on from Kane. If things remain the same for the Sharks, Hertl may prefer a trade to a contending team and see what free agency brings next offseason.

Back in May Hertl did say that he’d love to remain with the Sharks and that he loves it ‘here.’

Tomas Hertl is one of the best two-way centres in the league. If he wants out, I hope he ends up on a contending team. #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/97evmE8HgP — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 31, 2021

There are rumors that Tomas Hertl is not happy in San Jose. Hertl is still one of the most underrated players in the NHL. He’s been great two-way forward since ~2017. Legit TOP6 center and the best player of the Sharks. Almost every team should try to acquire him. pic.twitter.com/xxQ5fPzJur — Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) August 31, 2021

If Hertl wants out of San Jose they won’t easily replace him. pic.twitter.com/TD0G138iCr — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) August 31, 2021