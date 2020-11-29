NHL Rumors: Tomas Tatar, Philip Danault, and Tyson Barrie

Will the Canadiens for the cap space to extend both Tatar and Danault?

Adam Gretz of NBC Sports: The Montreal Canadians added more than $20 million to their future salary cap situation by signing or extending the likes of Tyler Toffoli, Josh Anderson, Joel Edmundson, Jake Allen and Brendan Gallagher. Will there be enough space to fit in Tomas Tatar and Philip Danault?

Both are important to the Canadiens. Tatar is a 25-goal and 50-point guy. Danault is underrated and could be Selke material.

The Canadiens currently will have about $16 million to fill nine roster posts next year. It could cost between $5 and $5.5 million to extend Tatar and maybe around $4 to extend Danault. That could leave between $6 to $7 million for the remaining seven roster spots, which wouldn’t be enough.

Defenseman Ben Chiarot comes off the books after 2021-22. Forward Jonathan Drouin has three years left at a $5.5 million cap hit. If the Canadiens were looking to move him, now may be the time as his modified no-trade clause kicks in, in the next year.

Barrie hoping to bounce back and land a big multi-year deal

Adam Gretz of NBC Sports: Defenseman Tyson Barrie is hoping to turn around his fortunes with the Edmonton Oilers this year after a down year in Toronto. He signed a one-year deal worth $3.75 million. When he signed the deal it was reported that he turned down another offer that was worth more.

Barrie’s situation could be similar to what Kevin Shattenkirk went through last year after he signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Shattenkirk turned his game around on a one-year with the Lightning and signed a multi-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks this offseason.

Next offseason the free agent market only has Dougie Hamilton in the top-tier group. If Barrie is able to bounce back and turn in a 55 to 60 point season, he could end up getting a multi-year deal in the $6 million per season range.