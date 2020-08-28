NHL Rumors: Top 10 Pending Free Agents

Frank Seravalli of TSN: Looking at the top 10 pending unrestricted free agents.

1. Alex Pietrangelo – RD – He may be the only UFA whose next contract may not be affected by the flattening of the cap. Doesn’t sound like they are close to a deal, but it still seems like they will get a done at some point.

2. Taylor Hall – LW – Unless the Arizona Coyotes come in with a huge offer, he’ll likely be hitting free agency. Would he be willing to sign a one-year deal at a lower rate and chase a Stanley Cup and hope to cash in after next season?

3. Torey Krug – LD – May have been in line for a seven-year deal in the $50 million range before the pandemic. He’s from Michigan and the Detroit Red Wings have the salary cap space for a big offer.

4. Jacob Markstrom – G – Is having a career year, and seems unlikely that he’ll be playing somewhere else next season. If he hits the open market, the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames could be in the market for a goaltender.

5. Robin Lehner – G – Lehner has been one of the best goaltenders in the past three seasons. Marc-Andre Fleury doesn’t appear to be that happy in Vegas anymore.

6. Mike Hoffman – RW – A goal scorer and teams pay for goal scorers. 65 goals over the past two seasons, which puts him 16th in the league.

7. Evgenii Dadonov – RW – Quietly he’s sixth in goals with 81 among right wingers over the past three seasons, 11th in points with 182.

8. Tyler Toffoli – RW – 10 points in 10 regular season games. He missed the first 11 playoff games with a foot injury.

9. Erik Haula – C – Not a deep group of free agent centers. He should get plenty of interest.

10. Tyson Barrie – RD – Wasn’t a fit with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Can still produce 50-60 points but can have his defensive issues. May not get the big deal he had been hoping for. Imagine Barrie on a one-year deal on the Edmonton Oilers power-play.