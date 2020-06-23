NHL Rumors: Top 10 UFA Goalies … Free Agent and Trade Options For The Toronto Maple Leafs

Top 10 pending NHL unrestricted free agent goaltenders
Sean O’Leahy of theScore: Looking at the top 10 pending NHL unrestricted free agent goaltenders.
- Robin Lehner – Vegas Golden Knights – Won’t be easy for the Golden Knights to fit in both Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury.
- Jacob Markstrom – Vancouver Canucks – GM Jim Benning wants to re-sign him.
- Braden Holtby – Washington Capitals – Would likely only get short-term offers in free agency.
- Corey Crawford – Chicago Blackhawks – Could be re-signed on a short-term deal.
- Anton Khudobin – Dallas Stars – Stars may want to re-sign him, but could draw plenty of interest if he hits the open market.
- Thomas Greiss – New York Islanders – Not a starter but a capable backup.
- Cam Talbot – Calgary Flames – Will get another chance to backup somewhere.
- Mike Smith – Edmonton Oilers – The 38-year old could have one more season left.
- Aaron Dell – San Jose Sharks – Could use a change of scenery. His numbers have dropped since 2016-17.
- Brian Elliott – Philadelphia Flyers – The 35-year old could retire if the right fit can’t be found.
Free agent and trade options next season for the Toronto Maple Leafs
Luke Fox of Sportsnet: (mailbag) The Toronto Maple Leafs will give Mikko Lehtonen, Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren every opportunity to make the team next season.
Right-handed defensemen Tyson Barrie and Cody Ceci will hit free agency. The Maple Leafs could use an experienced defenseman that can kill penalties.
They don’t have the salary cap space to add someone like Alex Pietrangelo, but could look at pending unrestricted free agents like Travis Hamonic, Chris Tanev, Sami Vatanen or Radko Gudas.
Trade targets for the Maple Leafs could include Matt Dumba, Rasmus Ristolainen, David Savard, Brett Pesce, Colin Miller, Adam Larsson and Josh Manson.
Cheaper trade targets could include Troy Stecher, Matt Roy, Matt Benning and Ilya Lyubushkin.
The Maple Leafs have started interviewing assistant coaching candidates to fill Paul FcFarland’s position who is leaving at the end of the season. Bruce Bourdreau would likely be looking for a head coaching position as opposed to an assistant position.
Frederik Andersen would be a UFA after next season. The Leafs should see how he fares during the playoffs this year and how he handles next season before extending him.
Though GM Kyle Dubas could offer him up in a trade, but thinks the Leafs should re-sign him. It would likely take a bridge deal to get it done.