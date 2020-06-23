NHL Rumors: Top 10 UFA Goalies … Free Agent and Trade Options For The Toronto Maple Leafs

Top 10 pending NHL unrestricted free agent goaltenders

Sean O’Leahy of theScore: Looking at the top 10 pending NHL unrestricted free agent goaltenders.

Free agent and trade options next season for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: (mailbag) The Toronto Maple Leafs will give Mikko Lehtonen, Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren every opportunity to make the team next season.

Right-handed defensemen Tyson Barrie and Cody Ceci will hit free agency. The Maple Leafs could use an experienced defenseman that can kill penalties.

They don’t have the salary cap space to add someone like Alex Pietrangelo, but could look at pending unrestricted free agents like Travis Hamonic, Chris Tanev, Sami Vatanen or Radko Gudas.

Trade targets for the Maple Leafs could include Matt Dumba, Rasmus Ristolainen, David Savard, Brett Pesce, Colin Miller, Adam Larsson and Josh Manson.

Cheaper trade targets could include Troy Stecher, Matt Roy, Matt Benning and Ilya Lyubushkin.

The Maple Leafs have started interviewing assistant coaching candidates to fill Paul FcFarland’s position who is leaving at the end of the season. Bruce Bourdreau would likely be looking for a head coaching position as opposed to an assistant position.

Frederik Andersen would be a UFA after next season. The Leafs should see how he fares during the playoffs this year and how he handles next season before extending him.

Though GM Kyle Dubas could offer him up in a trade, but thinks the Leafs should re-sign him. It would likely take a bridge deal to get it done.