NHL Rumors: Top 20 NHL trade bait board, and the Calgary Flames

TSN: Top 20 NHL trade bait board.

1. Elias Lindholm – Calgary Flames – C – $4.85 million – pending UFA

2. Chris Tanev – Calgary Flames – RD – $4.5 million – pending UFA

3. Noah Hanifin – Calgary Flames – LD – $4.95 million – pending UFA

4. One of Jake Allen or Cayden Primeau – Montreal Canadiens – G

Allen – $3.85 million – one year left

Primeau – $890,000 – one year left

5. Tyson Barrie – Nashville Predators – RD – $4.5 million – pending UFA

6. Sean Walker – Philadelphia Flyers – RD – $2.65 million – pending UFA

7. Nick Seeler – Philadelphia Flyers – LD – $775,000 – pending UFA

8. Anthony Duclair – San Jose Sharks – RW – $3 million – pending UFA

9. Sean Monahan – Montreal Canadiens – C – $1.985 million – pending UFA

10. Pat Maroon – Minnesota Wild – RW – $800,000 – pending UFA

11. Philip Broberg – Edmonton Oilers – LD – $863,000 – pending RFA

12. Kaapo Kahkonen – San Jose Sharks – G – $2.75 million – pending UFA

13. Andrew Peeke – Columbus Blue Jackets – RD – $2.75 million – two years left

14. Ilya Lyubushkin – Anaheim Ducks – RD – $2.75 million – pending UFA

15. Rasmus Ristolainen – Philadelphia Flyers – LD – $5.1 million – 3 years left

16. Tony DeAngelo – Carolina Hurricanes – RD – $1.675 million – pending UFA

17. Tyler Johnson – Chicago Blackhawks – LW – $5 million – pending UFA

18. Anthony Mantha – Washington Capitals – LW – $5.7 million – pending UFA

19. Matt Dumba – Arizona Coyotes – RD – $3.9 million – pending UFA

20. Mike Matheson – Montreal Canadiens – LD – $4.875 million – two years left

TSN: Chris Johnston on the Calgary Flames having the top three players on TSNs trade bait board.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Gino Reda: “Chris we’re just 26 games into the Flame season. They’ve already moved Nikita Zadorov and they still hold the top three spots on the trade bait list in (Elias) Lindholm, (Chris) Tanev, and (Noah) Hanafin. Not ideal for Flames fans that want to make a run this season but what are the chances of all three being dealt before this year’s deadline?

Johnston: “Well, three months out I’d say there’s a very, very high probability of that happening but you know, there’s some unknowns built into the 90 or so days that are going to unfold between now and trade deadline.

And I think for Calgary, this is a really unique situation. Not often would a team have this many pending UFAs with a new general manager in charge and Craig Conroy. An opportunity maybe to pivot, to retool on the fly. I don’t think this will ever turn into a full-scale rebuild in Calgary. And really some of the most attractive pieces on the marketplace and so, you know in the moment right now, the Flames are being very patient. I don’t sense that there’s another trade coming quickly after the Zadorov on you already mentioned.

But you know, as this market heats up, I think they’re in a great position to move out those players, to change the look of their team and to pivot in a different direction.