NHL Rumors: Torey Krug, Jesse Puljujarvi, Colorado Avalanche and the Ottawa Senators

Torey Krug isn’t going short-term

Matt Porter: Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug on taking a one-year deal: “I’m very opposed to that. I’ve bet on myself and I’ve taken shorter-term deals and less amount of money my whole career now, so this is my time in terms of my value at its peak.”

Jesse Puljujarvi not a fit for McDavid if he returns

Jim Matheson: “Anybody who thinks Puljujarvi might be good fit with McDavid at this time is dreaming in technicolour and I don’t care what analytics say. Jesse is a 3rd line NHL winger if he returns and he’ll have to show he’s better than that”

Lots of goalie talk … Avs and Senators could be in the goalie market

Adrian Dater: Keeping hearing Matt Murray‘s name being connected to the Colorado Avalanche.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Pierre McGuire was on TSN 1200 and was talking about all the potential goaltender movement that could happen this offseason.

“There’s been a lot of phone activity … significant phone activity,” McGuire said. “People are going to try to drive their own bargains. If they have a need for a goalie, they’re going to try to go out and get a goalie.”

The initial plan for the Senators next year is to start with Anders Nilsson and Marcus Hogberg, but that can always change. Craig Anderson is expected to become a free agent. Nilsson’s health may lead the Senators to look for a veteran goaltender.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will move one of Matt Murray or Tristan Jarry. The Arizona Coyotes could move one of Antti Raanta or Darcy Kuemper. Henrik Lundqvist could be made available. The Carolina Hurricanes have been dangling Petr Mrazek or James Reimer.

Pending UFA goaltenders include Robin Lehner, Braden Holtby, Corey Crawford, Anton Khudobin, Jimmy Howard, Mike Smith, and Jacob Markstrom.

Penguins Murray may make sense for the Senators and Elliotte Friedman said on his podcast that the Sens may have interest in Kuemper.