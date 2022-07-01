NHL Rumors: MacKenzie Blackwood, Jack Campbell, and Ilya Mikheyev

Could the Maple Leafs and Devils swap goalies?

@Nylanderthews: Frank Seravalli on Sportsnet 960 on the Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils goaltending situation:

“Do they work out some kind of trade where it could be the rights to Jack Campbell in exchange for Mackenzie Blackwood, I could see that happening”

NHL Watcher: Chris Johnston was on the TSN 1050 and said that he doesn’t think that Mackenzie Blackwood will end up with the Maple Leafs.

NHL Watcher: Johnston thinks that the Maple Leafs should target Ville Husso

Maple Leafs shopping Ilya Mikheyev‘s rights

Pierre LeBrun: The Toronto Maple Leafs have told teams that they would trade the rights to pending UFA forward Ilya Mikheyev if anyone wants to get a jump on negotiations.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun Insider Trading said that maybe close to half of the NHL would have some level of interest in Maple Leafs pending UFA if he were to hit the open market.

“It’s not to say the Leafs will necessarily be able to make a trade for his rights because I think Mikheyev himself is curious to see what’s out there for him on the open market. This is going to be someone of high interest as we get closer to July 13th. He’s looking for a contract somewhere in the $4-million range or even above.”

The Leafs are shopping the UFA rights to Ilya Mikheyev His stock is way up following an outlier 20-goal season, but he’s a solid middle-six winger with good impacts at both ends. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/QCFg3r188r — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 30, 2022