NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins

Ryan O’Reilly Decision To Leave Toronto Was Not Easy

TSN.ca: On the first day of NHL Free Agency, center Ryan O’Reilly left the Toronto Maple Leafs to sign a four year, $18 million deal with the Nashville Predators.

In an interview with TSN Radio in Toronto, Ryan O’Reilly told hosts First Up with Carlo Colaiacovo and Aaron Korolnek that it was a difficult decision to leave his hometown team after joining them late last season.

O’Reilly wanted to take a chance at free agency because this is the first time he was going to experience it. Not to mention the spotlight of playing in Toronto was the not the ultimate reason he left but it played a role in why he left.

While O’Reilly and the Maple Leafs felt there was mutual interest, the economics of a deal were going to be tough with the Leafs. Not to mention he had offers from the rest of the teams in the league and his agent Pat Morris told TSN Radio that it was a personal issue.

What is Next for Jake DeBrusk and the Boston Bruins

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Murphy writes the Bruins need to know where they stand in the eyes of Jake DeBrusk, who is an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2024.

Teams have already drawn interest in DeBrusk after he wanted out of Boston, before signing his extension. He has hit the 25 goal range in back to back seasons. The Bruins need to get him signed to extension before he walks in free agency or is traded at the deadline if the Bruins falter next season.

Those teams are looking at what he brings in the playoffs and he is one of those players you want as he has scored clutch goals.

However, general manager Don Sweeney has bigger priorities right now signing RFAs Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic to contract extensions.