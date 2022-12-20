NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Is William Nylander Pricing Himself Out of Toronto?

Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star: Believe that Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander is pricing himself out of Toronto with his next contract.

“Nylander is on pace for career-best numbers and the timing couldn’t be better for him. Leafs Nation, sorry to be the one to bring it up but Nylander is eligible for a contract negotiation as early as July 1 – no different that your record-breaking stud Auston Matthews.”

Kypreos also mention the same thing on his show on Sportsnet 590 alongside Justin Bourne.

“You do not let Willy, you don’t let Matthews, you don’t let your top guys get to July 1st UFA. Don’t let assets like this walk out and burn you as Johnny Hockey did for Calgary.”

If Nylander continues this pace as a mid-30 goal scorer, Kypreos compares his next deal to those of Filip Forsberg ($8.5 million a season), Artemi Panarin ($11.6 million a season), and David Pastrnak, who is a pending unrestricted free agent this summer.

Kypreos asks the question: Can the Leafs afford to take Nylander’s deal north of $10 million this summer? Because if they can’t, it is possible they would rather trade him in the off-season than risk him playing out the final year of his contract where there will be open bidding on his services. Then again the Leafs could convince Nylander to stay at less than market value because “he likes it here.”

Could Auston Matthews Max Out Two More Times – Jim Biringer

Tyler Bertuzzi‘s injuries will not affect his trade status or next contract.

Ansar Khan of MLive.com: (mailbag) Don’t believe the injuries Tyler Bertuzzi suffered will affect his next contract regardless if he re-signs in Detroit or is traded to another team.

Khan notes: “It’s doubtful. There is enough of a sample size to know what Bertuzzi can do when healthy and in good shape, with a 30-goal season and two 21-goal campaigns over the past four years.”

The bigger question will be can the two sides reach a deal before the March 3rd trade deadline?

With Bertuzzi set to be an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2023, there will be plenty of contending teams vying for his services despite the time he missed for a broken right hand in October and now a broken left hand here in December.

General manager Steve Yzerman will most likely move Bertuzzi rather than lose him on July 1. This is probably the case even if the Red Wings are in the playoff race.

Playoff teams would like his scoring and grit. Canadian teams can be interested as he’s able to play there this year.