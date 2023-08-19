NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and Offseason NHL Trade Candidates

The Maple Leafs didn’t really talk to Michael Bunting about an extension

David Alter of The Hockey News: Michael Bunting was on the JD Bunkis podcast this week said that contract extensions talks with the Toronto Maple Leafs at the start of last season were “quick talks but nothing extensive.” By the end of the season and start of the offseason, things remained quiet with the Leafs according to Bunting.

“Once the offseason came along and whatnot, and didn’t really hear much, you kind of just figured that it wasn’t going to work out.”

Even weeks after Brad Treliving was brought in to replace Kyle Dubas as GM, Treliving hadn’t reached out to Bunting’s camp. Bunting eventually signed a three-year, $13 million deal with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Adam Gretz of the Bleacher Report: We’ve seen the likes of Erik Karlsson and Alex DeBrincat trade this offseason. There still could be a few others on the move this offseason. A look at who else could be on the move.

Evgeny Kuznetsov – Washington Capitals – He’s said the report of him asking for a trade weren’t true but the speculation has continued. A $7.8 million cap hit for two more years isn’t easy to move. The Nashville Predators are one team that might be able to work something out.

The Boston Bruins trading for a center – Mark Scheifele and Elias Lindholm‘s names keep coming up. The Bruins don’t have much cap space and are thin on assets.

Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele – Winnipeg Jets – Both are entering the final years of the their contracts and they won’t be easy to re-sign, if they even want to. The Los Angeles Kings, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres have goaltending questions. Will likely be trade deadline moves.

A Montreal Canadiens goaltender – They have three goalies under contract Jake Allen, Sam Montembeault and Casey DeSmith.