NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Arizona Coyotes

The Maple Leafs could use another defenseman and a top-six

Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun: The NHL trade deadline is three weeks away. Getting the puck out of their zone when under pressure and scoring goals in front of the net has been an issue of late for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Do they have enough depth on the blue line, especially if someone gets hurt? Another top-six insurance forward may be needed as well.

Top names out there include Timo Meier (LW), Patrick Kane (RW) and Jakob Chychrun (D).

TSN: Chirs Johnston on TSN on what he’s hearing about Jakob Chychrun.

Host: “Chris, one of the top trade targets continues to be Arizona’s Jakob Chychrun. He’s being held out of the line up for trade-related reasons for a second straight game here on Monday. What’s the latest on the 24-year-old defenseman’s status.

Johnston: “Well this is what I would call a little bit of an unusual situation in part because usually when you see a player held out, as Chychrun first was on Saturday, you get the impression that a trade is imminent. That something is very close.

But someone told me on Monday afternoon that we’re not close at all on a deal here with Jakob Chychrun. In part I think the players history, plays a role in why he’s being handled this way. I think there’s been an understanding with him and his agent that as things got closer on the Coyotes end, they would pre-emptively keep him out of the lineup.

He’s a player that has missed a lot of time in recent years due to injuries. So I think Arizona’s being extra cautious while they work through, trying to complete the trade for Jakob Chychrun.

I still believe the Los Angeles Kings are the front-runners or favorites to land him. I think the Kings might like to make an even bigger deal for perhaps include a goaltender in it. But at this point in time it doesn’t sound as though anything is imminent or even particularly close as Jakob Chychrun sits out and watches.