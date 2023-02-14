NHL Rumors: The Oilers and Karlsson, and Vitali Kravtsov asking for a trade

What the Oilers could be looking at giving up to get Erik Karlsson

@JustHereforNHL: Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer suggested it could take something like a 2023 first-round pick, Evan Bouchard, Xavier Bourgault and two contracts with one likely being Tyson Barrie for Karlsson… “You would have to think Barrie, Bouchard, Bourgault would be part of the deal.”

Dustin Nielsen: Stauffer suggests a first, Bouchard, Bourgault, Barrie and Puljujarvi. Five months ago Karlsson appeared to be untradeable and injury prone. Stauffer “is as connected as they come” when it comes to the Oilers

Oiler Alert: Chris Johnston on the asking price for Erik Karlsson: “There was a report… that it was going to be three 1st round picks and I’ve been told that’s just not true. I don’t think it’s that high…What dictates it is how much retention there is.”

Oiler Alert: Johnston on who could be interested in Karlsson: “There might be one team where it makes sense to do it before March 3, and that’s Edmonton.”

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: We’ve learned that New York Rangers forward Vitali Kravtsov’s agent has asked for a trade by the deadline if he’s not going to be a part of their immediate plans. He had been a healthy scratch for four straight games prior to playing on the weekend.

He has too many issues with this game to warrant getting more minutes on his Rangers teams. He could become trade chip for the Rangers at the deadline, though they don’t have to move him if they don’t get an offer they like. Trading the former top-10 pick (2018) for a fourth-line rental wouldn’t be a smart move.

Maybe a high draft pick, someone like Tanner Jeannot in Nashville or part of a package in a bigger deal, and not for a depth forward. They can always re-visit a trade in the offseason if they don’t like anything now.

Both sides have made errors in the development.

Mollie Walker: Rangers coach Gerard Gallant on Vitali Kravtsov and his trade request: “It’s not easy. He’s a top 9 player, and right now, he’s not in our top 9. He’s not going to be a fourth-line player. He doesn’t play in that role for our team. We like him, I like him. He’s a good kid. He’s got to continue to work hard when the chance is available. Take advantage of it. You don’t give anything to anybody. You got to make them earn it.”