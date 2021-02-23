NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Boston Bruins

Granlund would make sense for the Maple Leafs

James Mirtle of The Athletic: Believe that teams may look to make moves well ahead of the April 12th trade deadline because of the condensed schedule and COVID/quarantine protocols.

The Toronto Maple Leafs had offseason interest in Nashville Predators Mikael Granlund while he was a free agent. The Predators will likely be looking to sell some pending UFAs. The Athletic’s Adam Vingan put comparables at a second and third-round pick for Granlund.

Granlund could be a nice fit beside either Auston Matthews and John Tavares. If it doesn’t cost the Maple Leafs a first-round pick, it makes sense.

Mailbag notes on DeBrusk, Rask, Krejci and some other pending free agents

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: (mailbag) Can’t see the Boston Bruins trading for a bad contract this offseason in order to acquire a sweetener in an extra draft pick and/or prospects.

Can see the Bruins looking to draft centermen, and well as looking at the trade market, especially after David Krejci and Patrice Bergevin are gone. It is their biggest weakness long-term.

Trading Jake DeBrusk now would mean they are selling low on him.

Can see the Bruins extending goaltender Tuukka Rask. Jeremy Swayman has No. 1 potential but may not be ready yet. It will be up to Rask how long he wants an extension to be.

Not sure if there have been any contract extension talks between the Bruins and Krejci. The price would have to be right for the Bruins to extend. Would he take a one-year deal?

Don’t see the Bruins being aggressive this offseason on free agent market. Brandon Carlo and Nick Ritchie are pending RFAs. Carlo could be looking in the $5 million range and Richie could look for $4 million.

In order for the Bruins to move defenseman John Moore ($2.75 million through 2023), they’d likely need to either retain salary, include an asset, or take back a contract.

Predicting contracts of some pending Bruins free agents.

Carlo: three years, $14 million

Krejci: one year, $4.75 million

Ritchie: three years, $12 million

Frederic: two years, $2.5 million

Rask: two years, $8 million