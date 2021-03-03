NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Arizona Coyotes and the Carolina Hurricanes

Maple Leafs looking for more depth and scoring

TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Toronto Maple Leafs would like to add more depth and scoring to their forward group.

“Particularly in the middle of the lineup, there has been some speculation about Mikael Granlund of the Nashville Predators. Could there be a fit moving forward between David Poile and Kyle Dubas, well perhaps, if the Nashville Predators are willing to retain some salary. Look, Toronto has the prospects, and if necessary have the draft picks to make something like that happen. As long as the Leafs continue to win, then I know Dubas is going to try and bolster the group up front.”

Frank Seravalli follows up Dreger with an Arizona Coyotes defenseman that could be added to the trade bait board.

“That would be Alex Goligoski, the defenceman from the Arizona Coyotes who has been playing top-pair minutes, the pending unrestricted free agent, there has been no negotiations on a contract extension. He is an interesting guy because of the minutes he logs, but also because he is a left-shooting defenceman, but likes –and is comfortable with – playing on the right side.”

All quiet on the Hamilton and Hurricanes extension talks

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton would be the top unrestricted free agent this offseason if he’s not re-signed before then. Hamilton would like to stay in Carolina and his agent spoke with the Hurricanes about an extension last month but it has been quiet since.