NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Chicago Blackhawks

What will the Maple Leafs do?

Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun: Free agent options for the Toronto Maple Leafs are to re-sign Jack Campbell, Avs UFA Darcy Kuemper or by trade.

Trading William Nylander would be a bold move and deplete their scoring. Do they move someone off their defense or prospects.

Forward Alex Kerfoot could be used as trade bait. He contributes, carries a $3.5 million salary cap hit but only $750,000 in salary.

Do they try to out-bid the Edmonton Oilers or Washington Capitals or trade for someone like John Gibson?

Nick Kypreos: John Gibson’s agent Kurt Overhardt on the trade speculation: “John Gibson has absolutely no interest in playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs, he is committed to the Anaheim Ducks”

What do the Leafs do with pending UFAs Ilya Lyubushkin and Colin Blackwell? Rasmus Sandin is an RFA, Pierre Engvall and Ondrej Kase are due qualifying offers. Kase has an injury history and could be costly in arbitration.

No qualifying offers for Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome

Mark Lazerus: Not a surprise but hearing the Chicago Blackhawks won’t be sending RFA forward Dominik Kubalik a qualifying offer.

Speculation has forward Dylan Strome also not receiving a qualifying offer.

Dylan Strome will reportedly not be tendered a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent. He’s an interesting option, a solid playmaker with efficient shooting who can drive play well. Played difficult second-line minutes. Worth a look for sure. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/tGGCYGjbYX — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 10, 2022

Kubalik requires a 4M Qualifying Offer & Strome’s QO is 3.6M Teams do not extend QO’s if they don’t want the player to accept them and/or they don’t want the player to file and go to arbitration. Only arb awards >4.54M can be walked away from by teamhttps://t.co/PufcVSwOFZ — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 10, 2022