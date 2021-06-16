NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Comparables for Zach Hyman

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: There was the initial trade Mitch Marner or William Nylander reaction after the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Montreal Canadiens.

The Maple Leafs will likely just rebuild their bottom-six forwards and bring in a 1B goalie. The Leafs have limited space to work with.

They have $12.5 million in projected cap space with pending UFA Zach Hyman a big decision for them. He’ll be looking for a raise from his $2.25 million.

Comparables for Hyman

Alex Killorn – Tampa Bay Lightning – seven years at $4.45 million per (signed in 2016-17).

Tom Wilson – Washington Capitals – $5.16 million.

Joonas Donskoi – Colorado Avalanche – $3.9 million (low end of comps).

Max Domi – Columbus Blue Jackets – $5.3 million per.

Reilly Smith – Vegas Golden Knights – $5 million.

Tyler Toffoli – Montreal Canadiens – $4.25 million.

Brendan Gallagher – Montreal Canadiens – $6.5 million.

The Maple Leafs will likely have to offer more term to keep the number down. He’ll give a hometown discount but it may not be a huge break.

Should the Blackhawks look at Hamilton or Jones?

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: The Chicago Blackhawks could use a No. 1 defenseman and there are a couple that could be available this offseason.

Dougie Hamilton should be the Blackhawks target and not Seth Jones. The Blackhawks have been tied to Jones already though. The Los Angeles Kings and Montreal Canadiens could be the top candidates according to Aaron Portzline with the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs taking a look.

Jones shares the same agent, Pat Brisson, with Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Andrew Shaw and Nicolas Beaudin. The Blackhawks have picks and prospects, something the Columbus Blue Jackets could be eyeing.

Jones play on both sides of the puck have declined over the past few seasons though.

The cost to acquire Jones may have to include the 11th overall pick, a second-round pick and a prospect like Adam Boqvist or Ian Mitchell.

Hamilton is a pending UFA and if he hits free agency, would only cost money and not assets.

** Article written before the report that Hamilton has permission to talk to other teams.