NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Edmonton Oilers

Two potential right-handed defenseman trade targets for the Maple Leafs

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Both right-handed defenseman in David Savard (Columbus) and Rasmus Ristolainen (Buffalo) could be potential trade targets for the Toronto Maple Leafs this offseason. Both the Blue Jackets and Sabres need offsense, so the Maple Leafs would have to include a forward any potential offer.

Both Savard and Ristolainen can play big minutes, kill penalties and have an edge to their game, areas the Leafs could use.

The 24-year old Ristolainen has a two years left on his deal at a $5.4 million salary cap hit.

The 29-year old Savard has one-year left on his deal at a $4.25 million cap hit.

There is nothing to suggest the Blue Jackets are looking to trade Savard. Ristolainen has been in the rumor mill for a long time, and if changes are coming in Buffalo, Ristolainen thinks he could be on the move.

It appears to be highly unlikely that the Maple Leafs trade William Nylander this offseason to create salary cap space to sign other pending free agents. believes that Leafs GM Kyle Dubas will move forward with his group of higher-priced forwards.

Next offseason could be interesting for the Leafs as Zach Hyman and Frederik Andersen will be unrestricted free agents. Defenseman Morgan Rielly will also be eligible for a contract extension then and will be looking for a raise.

What could Ryan Nugent-Hopkins‘ next deal look like?

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be a free agent after next season. RNH’s production this year increased when placed on a line with Leon Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto – 14 goals and 23 assists in 29 games from January to the shutdown in March.

Nugent-Hopkins carries a $6 million salary cap hit. If he has another productive 2020-21 season, it will only increase is contract value and interest from other teams.

Comparables could include Gabriel Landeskog, Max Pacioretty and Matt Duchene.

Duchene is on a seven-year, $8 million deal. Jonathan Willis back in November thought $7 million a season was a reasonable number.

Would a six-year deal at $7.5 million be a reasonable deal?