NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Edmonton Oilers

Dubas took calls on the No. 15 right until the end

Chris Johnston of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs were taking calls Tuesday night on their first-round pick right up until the last minute.

“There were a number of trade situations that we were considering,” said Dubas. “We were just contemplating all of the different scenarios that were coming in really from the time Winnipeg picked right through to our pick right at the very end. “Then in the end just made the pick right at the buzzer.”

The Maple Leafs will be looking for some free agent bargains when the market opens on Friday, especially from the the group of RFAs that weren’t qualified.

The Leafs will be active in the trade market as well.

Oilers GM on the trade market and their search for a goaltender

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland on the trade market.

“I can’t tell you I’ve talked to 30 teams, but I’ve probably talked to 25,” he said, ruling out most teams in the Pacific. “We don’t have to get down and under (the $81.5-million salary cap), but for the most part on a trade we’re probably dollar in, dollar out, or thereabouts.”

Holland on if they will look to acquire a goaltender on the free agent market or through a trade.