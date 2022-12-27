NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs and the Edmonton Oilers

Could the Maple Leafs have an interest in James van Riemsdyk?

Michael Traikos of the Toronto Sun: Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk’s best NHL season was his final year with the Toronto Maple Leafs and playing on a line with Mitch Marner.

van Riemsdyk said last week that he “loved my time there.”

JvR is a pending UFA and will likely be traded at the March 3rd deadline. The Maple Leafs have a bigger need on the blue line but van Riemsdyk might be a too good option to not pick up.

He’s been thinking more and more about where his future may lie of late.

“When you’re in the last year of your contract, you know these things can happen. I’m aware of all that,” he said. “The human side of it, having two kids now and stuff like that, you realize that things don’t necessarily just affect you. But I really enjoyed my experience when I played here. It definitely holds a special spot for me.”

The Edmonton Oilers want a forward back for Jesse Puljujarvi

TSN: Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period says if the Edmonton Oilers are going to trade forward Jesse Puljujarvi they would like to get a forward in return to place him.

It is no secret that Jesse Puljujarvi wants out of Edmonton. His name keeps popping up in trade rumors. He is unhappy in Edmonton and the Oilers do seem happy with him. So could he be a part of a bigger trade?

“He (Puljujarvi) would love to leave. I do not think he has sugar-coated that at all. If they can work out a deal to move Jesse Puljujarvi the Oilers would love to do it.

The problem is the Oilers are thin up front. As much as they would like to address their backend, they also have to be aware of the fact they need a decent enough top nine to make things work. Edmonton would like to move on from Puljujarvi.

If you are going to move Puljujarvi and don’t get a replacement in return there has to be another deal in the works for the Oilers to move on from him.”

The Oilers have been an active team not only on the trade market. They re-signed Stuart Skinner and are not only looking to upgrade their defense with a player like Joel Edmundson but other players as well but also want to add depth at the forward position.

Again Puljujarvi could be a centerpiece of a trade, but the Oilers have to get a replacement in return.