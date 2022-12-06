NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Minnesota Wild

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Do the Maple Leafs need to replace Jake Muzzin with the way the blue line has played of late?

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: The Toronto Maple Leafs have been without defensemen Jake Muzzin, T.J. Brodie, and Morgan Rielly for a stretch now and the blue line has played well without them. With Muzzin likely out for year, has started to wonder if the Leafs need to replace him.

Though not sure a top-four of Rielly-Brodie/Mark Giordano-Holl or Rielly-Timothy Liljegren/Brodie-Holl would be enough.

Needs for the Minnesota Wild and what to do with Matt Dumba

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild lack size on the blue line. With Ryan Hartman injured, they’re even thinner down the middle and they really only have three game breakers up front – Kiril Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy.

Finding a No. 1 center should be one of Wild GM Bill Guerin‘s top priorities, something that isn’t cheap. The Vancouver Canucks have pending UFA Bo Horvat and would likely as for someone like Joel Eriksson Ek?

Defenseman Matt Dumba is a pending UFA and has been in the rumor mill for years. He had a slow start to the season, has improved lately, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s traded by the deadline. Two issues of moving him – his $6 million cap hit with a modified no-trade clause and you’re going to need to find a 20-minute, right-handed defenseman to replace him.

The Wild need to find another top-six forward. Canucks Brock Boeser is from the area but can’t see the Wild wanting the contract. Other options could be Max Domi, Andreas Athanasiou, Anthony Duclair and Sean Monahan. Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews are likely a fantasy.