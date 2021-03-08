NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Montreal Canadiens

Maple Leafs looking at Nick Foligno?

Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun: The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for a top-six forward before the April 12th NHL trade deadline. If they can find a winger for John Tavares and William Nylander, it would allow them to keep Zach Hyman on the third line.

The Maple Leafs don’t have any salary cap space. Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno’s name keeping coming up. The Leafs would need to include salary plus asset(s) – maybe Alex Kerfoot and one or Rasmus Sandin or Timothy Liljegren, or Nick Robertson, or an early round pick.

The Maple Leafs won’t be able to pay pending UFA Zach Hyman what he could get on the open market, and they can’t afford to let him walk. Hyman on the open market might be able to get $5 million a season.

It wouldn’t be easy to move Price, and two potential trade targets for the Canadiens

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: (mailbag) It would be extremely complicated and very unlikely that the Montreal Canadiens would trade goaltender Carey Price. He isn’t playing great, has a huge contract and a no-movement clause. His deal carries big signing bonuses includeing $11 million before next season. Even if he says he wants a trade and the Canadiens try to move, it won’t be easy to find a trade partner.

The Canadiens biggest need is a puck-moving defenseman who can play at both ends of the ice and can play against the opposition’s top lines. A center that is good on faceoffs would be another area of need. The Nashville Predators have two players that could help fill the Canadiens needs in defenseman Mattias Ekholm and center Brad Richardson. The Canadiens have 14 2021 NHL draft picks and a deep prospect pool. They would need to move some salary in a deal, with Joel Armia a potential candidate. There would be competition in acquiring both Ekholm and Richardson.